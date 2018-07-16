Stormy Daniels visits West Virginia and performs at Martinsburg club

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days, but on Friday night a different type of phenomenon hit the area: Stormy Daniels.

The adult film star and stripper, who is suing President Donald Trump over a nondisclosure agreement regarding a sexual encounter with the president in 2006, took the stage at Lust Gentlemen’s Club in Martinsburg Friday. The show was one of two at the club, the other slated for Saturday night, as part of Daniels’ nationwide tour.

General Manager Robert Austin said the star’s appearance was a notable event for the club and for Martinsburg as a whole.