Steptoe and Johnson: Rapidly growing firm keeps North Central WV at the heart of operations

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Steptoe & Johnson law firm has roots in the Harrison County community dating back more than 100 years.

Since its founding in 1913, the company has grown to become one of the most well respected and sought after legal teams in the North Central West Virginia region and beyond.

The firm’s presence now extends to 14 offices across the nation, including locations as far west as Denver and as far south as Houston, and it employs more than 700 people total.

