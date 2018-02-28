Statement from West Virginia’s three education unions on Governor’s announcement of deal to end teachers’ strike

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Statement from AFT-West Virginia President Christine Campbell, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee and West Virginia School Service Personnel Association Executive Director Joe White on Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement of a deal to end the teachers’ strike and on the continuing fight to improve public education in the state of West Virginia:

“Today, thanks to the solidarity of our members, their passion for teaching and learning, and their love for West Virginia’s students, union leaders went to the negotiating table with Gov. Jim Justice. Those negotiations resulted in Gov. Justice announcing a historic 3 percent raise for all state employees and a 5 percent raise for everyone who works in education.

“In addition, the governor announced that eliminating seniority or payroll deduction were off the table for the rest of this session. Finally, the governor announced a task force to find a long-term solution to West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency. This task force will include significant educator voices and will start work the week after the session ends. Its deadline to come to a resolution is the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.