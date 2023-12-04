Statehouse Beat: Yes, there is a Democrat running for Manchin’s seat

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced he would not run for reelection, most pundits declared it a foregone conclusion that the election would be decided in the Republican primary pitting Gov. Jim Justice against Congressman Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.

Most media (on the national level, The Guardian being a notable exception) have largely ignored the only announced Democrat in the race, Zach Shrewsbury.

While any Democrats seeking statewide office in the current political climate face an uphill battle, including comparatively well-known politicians such as gubernatorial candidate Steve Williams, it’s understandable why many would write off any chances for a political unknown running against either Justice or Mooney.

However, Shrewsbury has many qualities that would appear to make his candidacy far from hopeless.

