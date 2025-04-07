Statehouse beat: Trump delivers gut punch to West Virginia workers

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

Trumponomics delivered a one-two gut punch to North Central West Virginia this week, with notice of closure of the Novelis aluminum products plant in Fairmont, putting 189 workers and additional numbers of contract employees out of work, followed by DOGE chainsawstyle terminations of 200 or more National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health employees in Morgantown.

While it is no surprise that Donald Trump’s policies are hurting the state and its workers, what is particularly disheartening is the almost non-existent response by our congressional delegation, governor and legislators to the loss of jobs.

