State trooper undergoes amputation as a result of shooting

By Tom Markland, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — As a result of a shooting Sunday night, one West Virginia State Police trooper has lost part of his left leg.

Trooper A.A. Bean, along with Trooper C.D. Spessert, was shot while executing a warrant on Sunday night. Bean was shot once in the chest, once in the shoulder and twice in the leg.

Immediately following the shooting, Bean and Spessert were rushed to Berkeley Medical Center to be stabilized. Bean was then transported to Fairfax, Virginia, for further treatment.

On MetroNews “Talkline” on Tuesday, WVSP Maj. Jim Mitchell confirmed that Bean had undergone an amputation of his left leg above the knee due to blood loss. Mitchell also confirmed that Spessert, who was shot once, has been released from the hospital and hopes to visit Bean soon.

According to a Facebook post by Bean’s father, the state trooper’s surgery lasted about eight hours, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, even before the decision to amputate was made.

“The support and love we have been given is amazing and is much appreciated by our family,” Bean’s father, a retired state trooper, said in his Facebook post. “Thank you guys for the visits. A large waiting room was filled by Troopers, including retired members.”

