State Sen. Tom Willis launches campaign for U.S. Senate; could challenge U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A week ago, some wondered why President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, for re-election on social media.

At the time, there were no known challengers to Capito, who is the fourth highest ranking Republican in the Senate and considered to be a strong advocate for national and state issues during her 20-plus years representing West Virginia, first the U.S. House and for the past 10 years in the Senate.

But now it’s apparent that Capito could have a challenger in the 2026 election: State Senator Tom Willis has officially entered the race for the United States Senate, laying the groundwork for a campaign that promises to deliver what he calls “authentic conservative leadership” to Washington and strengthen West Virginia. Willis made the announcement on social media.

