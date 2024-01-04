The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – He has bills ready to go already, but West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld suspects the most important thing he does during the upcoming legislative session “might not be anything legislatively.”

Weld, R-Brooke, intends to pressure State Department of Highways officials for more information and movement on local road and bridge projects.

“I want to be assured the DOH is held accountable for the projects going on in the Northern Panhandle,” he said. “I also want to make certain that they are communicative and do a better job of informing the public of what is happening, because they have not been doing that.

“I don’t feel the DOH has done a good job of communicating issues – not just to elected officials, but to the public at large.”

Weld’s push comes following the separate closures recently of two bridges in the Northern Panhandle. The Market Street Bridge in Follansbee was closed in late December following an inspection of its cables, and the Jennings Randolph Memorial Bridge in Chester was closed for repairs earlier in the month.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/01/state-sen-ryan-weld-wants-department-of-highways-held-accountable-in-2024/