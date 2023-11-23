By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than seven months after throwing his hat in the ring, Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld is suspending his campaign for the Republican nomination for West Virginia’s next attorney general.

Instead, Weld will seek re-election for a third four-year term to the West Virginia Senate for the 1st District, which includes Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties and part of Marshall County.

Weld, R-Brooke, made his formal announcement Wednesday. Speaking by phone Tuesday prior to Wednesday’s announcement, Weld said he is at peace with his decision to remain in the Senate.

“Over the last seven months, I have done a tremendous amount of traveling – both my wife and I – around the state meeting people all over the place,” Weld said. “During that time, I learned a lot about West Virginia, but also learned a lot about myself. And that is what has led me to my decision that next year I’m going to run for re-election to the Senate and not for the Office of Attorney General.”

Read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2023/11/state-sen-ryan-weld-suspending-ag-campaign-to-run-for-re-election/