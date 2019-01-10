Latest News:
State of the State: Justice proposes pay raises, tax cuts, new drug treatment/training program

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice announces plans for Jim’s Dream, a new drug abuse treatment program and job training program, during his State of the State address in the House chamber at the State Capitol Wednesday night.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Taking a turn for a decidedly more conventional speech, Gov. Jim Justice, in his third State of the State address, unveiled plans for an ambitious new West Virginia drug treatment and job training program, pledged a new round of 5 percent pay raises for teachers, service personnel and other state employees, and upped a pledge of new funding for PEIA from $100 million to $150 million.

He also endorsed a repeal of the state property tax on business inventory, drawing the loudest cheer of the evening, as well as a partial repeal of the state income tax on Social Security retirement benefits.

Justice also voiced his support for creation of an intermediate appeals court, long sought by state business interests, saying, “It’s another step forward to restoring honor and integrity to the court system.”

