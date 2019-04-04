State of Emergency declared for roads In Marshall County

By JENNIFER COMPSTON-STROUGH

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — It’s official: Marshall County’s roads have deteriorated to the point that commissioners have declared an emergency.

The Marshall County Commission made the declaration Tuesday — one day after a particularly serious slip occurred on Sally’s Backbone, a rural ridge that at least three school buses travel daily. While county officials have heard complaints and had concerns about road conditions for years, County Administrator Betsy Frohnapfel said the Monday incident prompted commissioners to act.

“That was the specific incident that made us say, ‘Look, we really need to do something to get people’s attention,’” Frohnapfel said. “As spring has started, the freeze-thaw cycle this year really took a toll and things are deteriorating quickly.”