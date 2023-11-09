By Suzanne Stewart, The Pocahontas Times

HILLSBORO, W.Va. — West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree made a special trip to Hillsboro Elementary School last Friday to present an award to Madison Scott, who won the sixth annual Fire Safety Poster contest.

Tyree explained that Fire Prevention Week was established in 1947 by President Harry Truman. The week was a way of reminding people to be cautious in their homes and businesses to prevent fires and be safe when a fire does occur.

“Eight years ago, I decided to establish this contest and program in hopes that at this level – elementary – that parents, teachers and the students would be involved in the talk about fire safety, Tyree said.”

The national theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week was Cooking Safety, as a reminder that it is important to use safe practices in the kitchen to avoid fires.

The poster contest was open to students – kindergarten through sixth grade – and Tyree said there were between 800 and 1,000 entries from students in the state this year.

Read more: https://pocahontastimes.com/state-fire-marshal-recognizes-hes-student/