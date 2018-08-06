State Fair of West Virginia begins Thursday

Mountain Messenger

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — The 94th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 9, with gates opening at 11 a.m. and carnival rides at 2 p.m.

The 10-day event will bring thousands of people together for top-name musical acts, free entertainment, livestock shows, carnival rides from Reithoffer Shows and one-of-a-kind fair food! Check out the 33rd annual State Fair Guide at statefairofwv.com for a full list of everything going on at the fairgrounds this year, you don’t want to miss it!

“Our theme this year is ‘Unforgettable Fun’ and that is exactly what we want fairgoers to do – make some unforgettable memories with their families and friends,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We have a great concert lineup this year starting with a sold-out show on Thursday featuring Luke Combs, as well as some new adventures for fairgoers including our all new ‘Best of Fair Food’ contest! This contest will feature 10 new items submitted by food vendors that fairgoers will get to try and vote on. We will announce a winner at the end of the week!”

