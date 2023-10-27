Elkins High Band Drumline dazzles

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins High School Band Drumline was named Grand Champion at the Philip Barbour Horseshoe Classic/Governor’s Cup Finals held at George Byrer Field this past weekend.

The Tigers scored 171 out of a possible 200 points to earn the distinction of drumline state champions. EHS defeated 10 other drumlines that competed in the finals of West Virginia Marching Band Invitational, which featured a total of 34 bands from throughout the state.

“Our drumline won what they call ‘Drums at the Capitol,’ which is a competition put on with the Governor’s Cup,” Elkins High School Band Director Seth Blake told The Inter-Mountain. “It’s a competition for drumlines and our kids put on a heck of a show and ended up winning it all.”

The EHS Drumline consists of Sherry Shank, Isabelle Wilkie, Jon Shank, Justin Brazo, Joel Plishka, Josiah VanHorn, Zenna Jones, Elliott Hart, Branson Shaffer, Leo Dumire, Jaden Grey, Julie Wilson and Zach Paugh.

