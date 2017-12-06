State BOE approves renovations at area schools

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

In Lincoln County, five schools will receive full or partial roof replacements: Midway Elementary School, Duval PreK-8 School, Ranger Elementary School, Guyan Valley Middle School and Hamlin PreK-8 School.

Meetings will resume Wednesday morning, Dec. 6, with the board considering a partnership to allow a U.S. Department of Defense grant to help renovate the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Romney, West Virginia. If approved, the DOD will provide pre-deployment military units specialized in construction and engineering to begin work on the school as part of its training. In allowing the units to work on the school with their own equipment and manpower, the state is projected to save about $750,000. The state will still provide building materials totaling about $320,000 toward the project.

