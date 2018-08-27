State board policies on public comment, but bus speed increase shelved
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education has posted for public comment proposed changes to four policies, but it has currently paused proposed bus specification changes that would have raised the max bus speed from 65 miles per hour to 70.
The bus changes also newly wouldn’t have required seat belts on all school buses, despite the National Transportation Safety Board recommending this year that West Virginia and other states “require that all new large school buses be equipped with passenger lap/shoulder belts for all passenger seating positions.”
“For 1985 through 2016, Fatality Analysis Reporting System data document that 352 school bus occupants were fatally injured in 3,492 school bus crashes; within this group, crashes involving rollovers were far more likely to result in fatalities, with 124 deaths in 117 rollover crashes,” the NTSB stated in its report on 2016 bus crashes in Maryland and Tennessee.
