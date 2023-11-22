By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Davita Melander, a science teacher from Spring Mills Middle School, was named the new president of the West Virginia Science Teachers Association (WVSTA).

Through this new role, Melander will lead the group and help put together the statewide conference, in addition to teaching her students in the classroom.

WVSTA started in 1985 when a group of teachers in West Virginia wanted to come together and help fellow teachers develop and reform science education throughout the state. Since then, the organization has grown. Now, it hosts a conference every year, where science teachers across the state gather to learn and create more opportunities for their students.

Melander first got involved with WVSTA in 2016, when she received information about the organization. Though she started out as an English teacher, Melander started teaching science when she moved to Spring Mills Middle School. She learned that WVSTA had a special cohort for Earth and space science teachers, and she decided to give it a try.

“I loved it,” Melander said. “I was new to teaching science, but being there gave me a lot of confidence. I was able to build new ideas and friendships with other science teachers. After that first experience, I wanted to get more involved.”

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/spring-mills-middle-teacher-named-wvsta-president/article_47e764b1-2d85-54ab-8794-92e1a1d7bd6a.html