Sports wagering shutdown gives new meaning to March Madness
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — March Madness could have a different meaning at the Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos, with bettors mad that they won’t be able to wager on the NCAA tournament games at the facilities’ sportsbooks or on their wagering apps.
Lottery Director John Myers was not optimistic Wednesday that Delaware North, the parent company of the casinos, will be able to quickly resolve a legal dispute between Miomni Gaming, their sports wagering platform provider, and a third-party software vendor over ownership of proprietary software used to operate the system.
“All I can tell you is, they are talking,” he said. “I can’t tell you they are talking calmly.”
