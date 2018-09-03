Sports betting in West Virginia kicks off in Charles Town

By RICK KOZLOWSKI

The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The Sportsbook at the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races kicked off just in time for football season.

That was the goal of the operation as the casino held a gala opening Saturday morning just before the start of the noon games in college football.

Betting on sporting events of all sorts can now take place in West Virginia. The Legislature passed the West Virginia Lottery Sports Wagering Act on March 3 in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing sports betting. That decision came in May, giving West Virginia a head start for implementing sports betting ahead of surrounding states.