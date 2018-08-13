Spirits of Lake Shawnee: Ghost Hunt Weekends comes to the abandoned southern West Virginia amusement park

By EMILY RICE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — As the sun set over Lake Shawnee on Saturday night, hundreds gathered for a ghost hunting experience at the lake’s abandoned amusement park. The site, rumored to be cursed and haunted, is a Native American Burial Ground and home to violent deaths and freak accidents according to Lake Shawnee’s website.

The event was hosted by Ghost Hunt Weekends, a company that provides overnight paranormal experiences. Owner of the company, Chad Morin said the events are a mixture of a concert and celebrity meet and greet. “You get to be a part of the show,” he said.

Chris Smith, Mike Goncalves and Brannon Smith from the Travel Channel’s Haunted towns and Steven Gonsalves and Dave Tango from SciFi’s Ghost Hunters were in attendance for a meet and greet, question and answer segment and to hunt ghosts with attendees.

