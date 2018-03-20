Spending a morning with the Peters Mountain pipeline protesters

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

PETERS MOUNTAIN, W.Va. — This mountain rises out of the valley floor like a fortress wall rising to the heavens.

As for a political boundary, it is obvious why it was used to separate Monroe County from three Virginia counties just across the ridge.

It is imposing as you approach it, but as you climb its side you feel as if the mountain is alive.

Water pools up from its interior; cuts and sinkholes form its texture; but most of all there is the sound.

Read the entire article: and watch video: http://www.register-herald.com/news/a-morning-with-the-pipeline-protesters-with-video/article_829d4698-5ceb-5d9a-8c33-354c55fa31cd.html

