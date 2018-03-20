Latest News:
By March 20, 2018 Read More →

Spending a morning with the Peters Mountain pipeline protesters

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

A self-described tree-sitter sits on a wooden structure in a tree on Peters Mountain in Monroe County near the Appalachian Trail Monday. The sitters are in trees in the pathway of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and have been there since February. A new hearing for the sitters is scheduled for today at the Monroe County courthouse.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

PETERS MOUNTAIN, W.Va.  — This mountain rises out of the valley floor like a fortress wall rising to the heavens.

As for a political boundary, it is obvious why it was used to separate Monroe County from three Virginia counties just across the ridge.

It is imposing as you approach it, but as you climb its side you feel as if the mountain is alive.

Water pools up from its interior; cuts and sinkholes form its texture; but most of all there is the sound.

Read the entire article: and watch video: http://www.register-herald.com/news/a-morning-with-the-pipeline-protesters-with-video/article_829d4698-5ceb-5d9a-8c33-354c55fa31cd.html 

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.