By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — City officials are still seeking ideas from the public for the planned rebuild phase of the 400 block of downtown Bluefield.

Jim Spencer, executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said he is still urging concerned citizens and business owners to submit ideas for the rebuild phase of the project to him. Spencer is asking everyone to send those ideas via email to [email protected].

“I’m still hoping to hear from the community, and get additional ideas,” Spencer said Thursday.

The three-phase project began with the abatement of the 400 block, which is now complete. The next phase of the project involves the demolition of several structures within the 400 block, including the former JcPenny and Montgomery Ward buildings.

Bids for the demolition work were received earlier this month, and Spencer said BEDA is currently working with the low bidder to look at options for reducing costs.

“We would like to see the demo started for spring,” Spencer said in terms of the demolition timeline.

Read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/spencer-still-seeking-public-input-for-downtown-rebuild-project/article_b6bcd132-a5a2-11ee-8fc3-33f9a13feced.html