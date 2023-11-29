Spectacular Ceremony

Almost Heaven in Washington, D.C.

By Brad Johnson, executive editor, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Introduced as “the pride of West Virginia,” Ethan Reese, a fourth-grader from Beverly Elementary School, switched on the lights for the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree during a special ceremony Tuesday evening.

Mike Johnson, the U.S. Speaker of the House, and his wife, Kelly, stood beside Reese as he lit the 63-foot Norway spruce, that was harvested earlier this month from the Greenbrier Ranger District in the Monongahela National Forest in Randolph County.

The ceremony took place on the West Front Lawn of the Capitol.

“Welcome to the Capitol,” Speaker of the House Johnson said during the ceremony. “Thank you to everyone, including our colleagues for joining us here tonight.

“What a fun event. I tell you what, you West Virginians are pretty tough folks! This is pretty cold out here,” Johnson noted.

