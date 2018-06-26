Special session to weigh impeachment of Justice Loughry

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and leadership of the West Virginia Legislature called Monday for a special session to determine whether impeachment proceedings should be brought against Justice Allen Loughry and possibly other justices of the state Supreme Court of Appeals.

This call comes after the Legislature met in interim meetings to discuss the impeachment process and after legislative leaders were able to meet with Justice to discuss the rare constitutional proceeding. The special session will convene today at noon at the state Capitol in Charleston. Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and House Speaker Pro Tempore John Overington, R-Berkeley, announced the call for a special session in a joint release Monday afternoon.

