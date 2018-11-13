Latest News:
By November 13, 2018 Read More →

Spartan Race at Summit Bechtel Reserve adds millions to West Virginia economy

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

A group of Spartan races labor through another brutal obstacle on their way to glory during the annual Spartan Race in August at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean.
(Register-Herald photo by Brad Davis)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In its second year, the Spartan Race held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve brought in $3.6 million in direct impact to the state.

When expanded with an estimated $1 million in indirect and induced impact, that figure reaches $4.6 million.

That economic activity supported 30 jobs with an annual payroll nearing $1 million and produced $66,400 in state and local taxes.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.