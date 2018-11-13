Spartan Race at Summit Bechtel Reserve adds millions to West Virginia economy

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In its second year, the Spartan Race held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve brought in $3.6 million in direct impact to the state.

When expanded with an estimated $1 million in indirect and induced impact, that figure reaches $4.6 million.

That economic activity supported 30 jobs with an annual payroll nearing $1 million and produced $66,400 in state and local taxes.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald