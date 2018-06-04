Southern West Virginia preacher opens up about “taking up serpents,” a display of faith

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A pale yellow church sits perched atop a hillside above a swift creek in Squire, West Virginia. Three wooden crosses are nailed to the side of the church with a purple sash draped over the middle. A sign up front welcomes all to the “House of the Lord Jesus.”

The McDowell County church of Pentecostal faith welcomes all, without judgment, according to the church’s pastor, Chris Wolford.

He said the House of the Lord Jesus is just like any other Christian-based church, with just a slight distinct difference – members take part in something called “taking up serpents,” because the Bible tells them to do so.

Read the entire article, see photo gallery and video: http://www.register-herald.com/news/life/preacher-opens-up-about-taking-up-serpents-a-display-of/article_b8794306-8fb4-538f-82ae-8400110e3478.html

