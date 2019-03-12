Southern West Virginia high school senior jumping into Oak Hill city politics

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

OAK HILL, W.Va. — At 17 years old, Colby Lopez isn’t a typical teenager.

Instead of the latest trends, gossip and graduation just months away, the teen from Oak Hill has shifted his focus to running for Oak Hill City Council for the city’s Ward Two.

“For someone so young, business and politics is what I care about,” said the high school senior, who will be attending the West Virginia University Institute of Technology in the fall. “For some reason, I’ve just never been interested in what most people my age really would be.”

