‘Soul Food Feast’ honors Sunday dinner traditions

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Soliana Theodros, 3, of Huntington points to the collard greens during the Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast on Sunday, February 3, 2019, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — In millions of scenes warmly acted out inside countless homes over the centuries, the concept of Sunday dinner has woven itself tightly into the collective fabric of African-American life.

Everyone seems to know exactly what role to play without rehearsal on instruction: after church, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins all packed into a grandmother’s or a mother’s kitchen, spending the afternoon together over an idyllic spread of home-cooking.

It’s the shared memory summoned each year at Marshall University’s Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast, hosted Sunday afternoon at the Memorial Student Center.

