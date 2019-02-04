‘Soul Food Feast’ honors Sunday dinner traditions
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In millions of scenes warmly acted out inside countless homes over the centuries, the concept of Sunday dinner has woven itself tightly into the collective fabric of African-American life.
Everyone seems to know exactly what role to play without rehearsal on instruction: after church, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins all packed into a grandmother’s or a mother’s kitchen, spending the afternoon together over an idyllic spread of home-cooking.
It’s the shared memory summoned each year at Marshall University’s Carter G. Woodson annual Soul Food Feast, hosted Sunday afternoon at the Memorial Student Center.
