Some Roads to Prosperity projects at risk as Justice pushes secondary road efforts

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When Gov. Jim Justice on Jan. 9 addressed a room full of lawmakers for the annual State of the State address, attendees knew he would talk about the Roads to Prosperity as an accomplishment.

Instead, just over half way through his speech, Justice told lawmakers of a new initiative. “We have got to shift a little bit of the focus,” Justice said. “We’ve got to pull some of the money out of the bigger projects and move some of the money, or significantly more money, over to fix more of our secondary roads.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel