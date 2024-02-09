Some concern voiced for homes directly behind hill slip behind Target in Barboursville

By Fred Pace, The Herald Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — While an ongoing closure at the region’s Target store has inconvenienced shoppers, it has also led to safety concerns in Barboursville.

One resident in the Meadowcreek subdivison, just outside Barboursville village limits, said she has some concerns regarding the hill slip behind the Target at the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center in Barboursville.

“Initially we were alarmed, but as we learn more about it, we’re very calm,” said Delores Esque, who lives at 5 Meadow Creek.

Esque said a friend who is an engineer looked at the property behind her home, which is not directly behind Target, and told her it was unlikely her home would be affected by the landslide.

“I still have some concern for those that live closer to the slide,” she added.

Esque said Thursday she has not received any communications about potential evacuation from her home.

“We haven’t heard about anything like that,” she said.

The slip happened after a main line water break behind the store last week. Target issued a statement Feb. 2 saying the “store is undergoing construction to fix an issue with the store’s foundation.”

West Virginia American Water issued a statement Thursday.

