Smoldering trade war worries experts from WVU

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A brewing trade war between the United States and China has experts concerned about how such a contentious battle could impact West Virginia and the nation.

The first wave of President Trump’s tariffs against China, $34 billion worth, launched officially July 6 with China announcing its own retaliatory $34 billion worth of tariffs, shortly following with additional tariffs believed to be coming from both sides in the coming weeks.

The 25 percent level of America’s tariffs on China has for now been centered on Chinese manufacturing, with China’s tariffs on American goods centering on the agricultural sector.

