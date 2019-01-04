Latest News:
Small, multi-generational West Virginia businesses stand the test of time

By JENNIFER GARDNER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Brothers Al, bottom left, and Joe Leonoro, bottom right, started working in the family business at Leonoro’s Spaghetti House as teenagers. Both are now passing on their family’s legacy to their children, Al’s son Michael Leonoro, back, and Joe’s daughter Allicia Leonoro Pinney, back right.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For some local restaurants, shops and services, business is a family affair.

Only a handful have marked decade after decade of serving several generations in the Kanawha Valley — and even fewer have been in business for more than a century.

While each has forged its own path, all seem to have taken similar steps to succeed in an increasingly competitive and corporate-owned environment.

