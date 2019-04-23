Latest News:
Siemens Industry, Inc. presents WVU Law School with Earth Day check for solar panels

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

Siemens representatives Alison She and Stephan Campbell present the check to WVU Law School Dean Gregory Bowman.
(NCWV Media photo by Conor Griffith)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — For Earth Day 2019, West Virginia University’s facilities took a step forward into going green.

Monday afternoon, representatives of Siemens presented the WVU Law School with a check of $43,800 that will be used for the installation of solar panels on the flat roof of the campus.

Land conservation attorney Jason Walls is also part of the law school’s Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic. He said the clinic began looking at ways to further enhance the school’s energy efficiency and that in turn led to some brainstorming on how to reduce energy use or incorporate more renewables.

