Sidewinder sues planning commission over Mountain Pure rejection

Company claims commission has no authority to deny Mountain Pure project

By Erik Anderson, Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Opponents of the proposed Mountain Pure beverage packing facility near Middleway are preparing for a lengthy legal battle with Sidewinder Enterprises, which launched a lawsuit against the Jefferson County Planning Commission last week for rejecting the company’s Mountain Pure concept plan in March.

“Protect Middleway has been waiting for Sidewinder to choose their next move and we are prepared,” said Stacy Chapman, who organized the Protect Middleway citizens’ group in November about a week after learning of the Mountain Pure plan.

Since then, the informal group has been holding periodic meetings that routinely draw more than 50 participants who actively oppose the proposed 1 million-square-foot facility that Sidewinder intends to build on the site of the former 3M factory.

Read more: https://www.spiritofjefferson.com/news/article_8766111d-28b6-4780-ad14-53a4419fc22a.html