Shut-eye shortage: Sleep expert discusses frequent complaints

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. –Too much sleep is one medical complaint that doctors don’t hear too often.

Actually, the most frequent patient sleep complaint fielded by doctors is not getting enough of it, something that now affects an estimated 29.4 million men and women in the U.S., according to the American Medical Association.

And that figure may be just the tip of the iceberg, according to one local sleep expert. “There’s 30 million (people) that are diagnosed with sleep disorders,”said Dr. Robert Bowen, medical director, WVU Medicine Center for Sleep Medicine. He said that number is probably less than half of those who are actually suffering from a sleep disorder but aren’t diagnosed.