Sheriff Harmon to resign

By Angela Durkin and Tom Markland, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon will resign from his elected position, effective Dec. 26.

His voluntary resignation comes as a condition of a plea agreement, which Harmon signed Dec. 3. The agreement was extended by Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel M. James on behalf of the state. By signing the agreement, Hamon has agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a law enforcement officer in violation of W.Va. Code 61-5-17(a).

In exchange, Harmon’s three additional misdemeanor charges from his October indictment — two of providing false information to a state trooper and one of obstructing a law enforcement officer — will be dismissed. The State will recommend that Harmon be fined $500, the maximum fine for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

The agreement will also require Harmon to provide a factual representation of how he allegedly interfered with Dep. William Henderson’s investigation into his daughter’s car crash in January, from which the criminal charges stem.

