Shepherdstown Battlefield Preservation Association looks back on year of loss, triumphs

By Tabitha Johnston, The Shepherdstown Chronicle

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Earlier this month, the Shepherdstown Battlefield Preservation Association (SBPA) gave an update on their successes and failures over the previous year, in preserving and promoting the location of Shepherdstown Battlefield along the Potomac River.

For SBPA President Mike Nickerson, one of the great losses to the nonprofit’s work was related to two housing developments being built in the area.

“Unfortunately, 18 acres of land in the battlefield core was lost in 2023. A new housing development is already well underway there, near the intersection of Trough and River Roads. A new road, Potomac Ridge Road, was cut into the beautiful hillside off Trough Road to provide access to multiple homes on the ridge above the river,” Nickerson said in his news release. “The location is now forever altered – adding urgency to the work of the SBPA. The development occupies the bluffs above the Potomac River that were the site of intense fighting between Union Divisions including the 1, 2, 6, 10 and 11 U.S. and Confederate Gregg and Thomas’ Brigades.”

Nickerson noted further “key battlefield ground lost forever to development” on a three-acre property on Trough Road, across from the Osbourn Farm driveway. Without consistent financial and local government support, Nickerson cautioned that further losses may occur, due to housing and business development along the River Road area.

