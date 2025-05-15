By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherd University celebrated the groundbreaking of its new dining hall and multipurpose building on Wednesday.

Located on the west side of the Shepherd campus near the intramural fields, this project will include state-of-the-art dining facilities, along with new locker rooms and a weight room. It was funded with help from Rep. Riley Moore and former state Sen. Craig Blair.

This project started when Moore and Blair came together to provide $30 million for the school and its various projects. During the ceremony, Blair talked about how Moore, former treasurer of West Virginia, approached him with $15 million from the state treasury and asked him if it was possible to match it. Blair and the other senators at the time created a flat line budget, allowing them to provide this money to important projects around the state.

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/shepherd-university-s-new-dining-hall-and-multipurpose-building-is-under-construction/article_df75965f-3073-53dd-bf92-fd2aa5a729a0.html