Sewage going into the Bluestone River

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

MONTCALM, W.Va. — Upstream, Lorton Lick Creek’s water was clear, but a stream of sewage entering it near the Bluestone River was turning it a pallid grey as it flowed toward Montcalm.

The sewage could be seen Monday as it poured into the creek at the intersection of Lorton Lick Road and Simmons River Road. A line of hay bales had been placed across the creek about 30 feet from where sewage was entering the water and creating a line between the clear upstream water and the gray, murky sewage.

Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said Monday morning that he had not been able to speak with members of the Bluewell Public Service District about the sewage going into the water system, but planned to keep reaching out that day.

“We do want to protect our water resources as much as possible and the Bluestone goes to the Bluestone Lake and the water comes back to serve in Princeton and Bluefield, W.Va.,” Archer said. “It’s vital all along the line to the people in Summers County.”

Archer said later Monday that he had spoken to Bryan Rotenberry, the Bluewell PSD’s general manager, about the problem. The problem started last week, he added.

