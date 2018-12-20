Seven West Virginia state parks and forests are making plans to offer New Year’s hikes

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Seven state parks and forest in West Virginia will be offering a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day in an effort to get more West Virginians outdoors in 2019.

“Hiking is a year-round activity and the experience is different each time, depending upon the season and temperature,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England in a news release. “Our parks and forests are known for our trails and beautiful scenery, and hiking is the number one activity that park visitors enjoy.”

Locally, a hike will take place at 1 p.m. at Pipestem State Park.

