Senior care professional talks benefits of proposed Social Security tax exemption

By Damian Phillips, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia is currently one of only 10 states that assesses personal income taxes on Social Security benefits, but that may be changing.

During his 2024 State of the State address, Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., proposed eliminating the tax on those benefits, which could provide relief to more than 50,000 West Virginia senior citizens.

West Virginians are currently assessed a state income tax of between 3% and 6.5% on Social Security benefits.

If passed, the tax cut would generate savings for residents on a fixed income and make it easier for them to enjoy their retirement.

“For our seniors these days, the [greatest challenge] on them is going to be their medications,” said Harrison County Senior Center board of directors Vice President Bill O’Field.

Seniors on a fixed income also regularly struggle with utility bill payments month to month,he said.

“Tax savings might be used for high heating bills during the winter months, and even in the summer months, as you know seniors for health reasons need to stay air conditioned and cool,” O’Field said.

Food insecurity is another issue facing many people in West Virginia, especially senior citizens.

