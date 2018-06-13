Senators demand EPA release results of perfluorinated chemicals study

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. senators from Ohio and West Virginia have signed a letter demanding the release of a federal study about the levels of perfluorinated chemicals in drinking water supplies.

A dozen senators on Tuesday sent the letter to Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Secretary Alex Azar of the Department of Health and Human Services seeking the release of the study, of which national news outlets said the EPA has blocked its release because of the public relations problems its disclosure would cause. The study was through the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

“We want to express our deep concern with recent news reports that individuals within the United States Environmental Protection Agency are blocking the release of results from a study completed by Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry regarding per- and polyfluouroalkyl substances,” the letter said.