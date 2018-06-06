Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $13 million for West Virginia airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a total of $13,974,736 in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support improvement projects at airports in Raleigh, Kanawha, Mercer, and Greenbrier counties.

“Our local airports are important to the many communities they serve and to our state’s economy, and we must make necessary investments in these facilities so they can continue to operate safely and reliably,” Senator Capito said. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I worked to ensure local airports like the ones in Raleigh, Kanawha, Mercer, and Greenbrier counties receive the support they need to do just that, and I will continue to advocate for similar funding for airports across the state.”

“As a pilot myself, I understand how crucial it is for us to maintain airport infrastructure. Our rural airports serve an important role in our communities and local economies so I am glad to see this funding head to Raleigh, Kanawha, Mercer and Greenbrier counties,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

$5,052,607 for the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority to support the improvement project for Yeager Airport’s runway safety area.

$3,850,000 for the Raleigh County Airport Authority to support runway rehabilitation.

$3,678,409 for the Greenbrier County Airport Authority to support improvement projects involving apron rehabilitation and airport beacon installations.