Senators Capito, Manchin announce funding for rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $114,689 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development. Funding will support law enforcement in the City of Spencer by allowing the city to purchase a police vehicle and various equipment, and improve energy efficiency for several small businesses in West Virginia.

“Federal investments in rural America and West Virginia help maintain a high quality of life in our communities,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will help law enforcement professionals keep our communities safe and give business owners the opportunity to save money and grow their operations. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for resources for rural communities and West Virginia.”

“Our law enforcement officials put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I fight to ensure our community law enforcement officials have access to the equipment and resources they need to do their jobs well. I’m pleased this funding will head to Spencer to enable them to purchase new equipment for police officers and also improve energy efficiency for small businesses throughout our state,” Senator Manchin said.