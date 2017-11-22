Senators announce funding for Highland-Clarksburg Hospital
By MATT HARVEY
The Exponent Telegram
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Tuesday a total of $325,000 for Highland-Clarksburg Hospital through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development.
Manchin also was glad to see the hospital investment,adding that quality healthcare facilities are critical to communities.
The Highland-Clarksburg funding will go toward an outdoor recreation area for patients, as well as roof repairs. It is provided through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.
