Senators announce funding for Highland-Clarksburg Hospital

By MATT HARVEY

The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Tuesday a total of $325,000 for Highland-Clarksburg Hospital through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development.

“I am particularly thrilled that part of this funding will go toward improving facilities for those suffering from mental and behavioral health issues, including substance abuse disorders,” Capito said.

Manchin also was glad to see the hospital investment,adding that quality healthcare facilities are critical to communities.

The Highland-Clarksburg funding will go toward an outdoor recreation area for patients, as well as roof repairs. It is provided through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

