Senate President, teachers’ unions square off at PEIA Taskforce meeting

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A tweet Tuesday by the president of the West Virginia Senate was a topic for two teachers’ union representatives during a PEIA Taskforce subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning.

The Public Outreach Subcommittee met Wednesday at the state Capitol Building. The subcommittee was tasked with holding town hall meetings across the state to collect the thoughts and opinions of state employees on how to best shore up the state-run health insurance program.

The subcommittee conducted online surveys to get feedback from state employees. Solutions raised by public employees for funding PEIA include raising coal and natural gas severance tax rates or increasing sin taxes on soda, tobacco and alcohol.