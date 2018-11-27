Senate President Carmichael chooses Sen. Tom Takubo as a successor for Ferns

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the West Virginia Senate Monday announced who will be the new Republican majority leader next year.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, announced Monday that state Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, will take over as majority leader of the chamber’s 34 Republicans at the start of the 84th Legislature starting Jan. 9.

“I’m thrilled that Sen. Takubo has agreed to step into this critical role in our Senate leadership team,” Carmichael said. “Tom is greatly respected by both Republican and Democrat members. He has a strong understanding of what we need to do to continue moving West Virginia in the right direction.”