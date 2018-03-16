Senate candidate and former coal CEO Don Blankenship considers conviction a ‘badge of honor’ in West Virginia
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship considers his misdemeanor conviction for issues surrounding the deaths of 29 coal miners to be “a badge of honor” in West Virginia.
Now, Blankenship is traveling around West Virginia in hopes of earning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate this year. The winner will face Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the November general election.
