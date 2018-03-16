Senate candidate and former coal CEO Don Blankenship considers conviction a ‘badge of honor’ in West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship considers his misdemeanor conviction for issues surrounding the deaths of 29 coal miners to be “a badge of honor” in West Virginia.

He blames both federal and state government regulators for the fatal explosion that killed the men.

Now, Blankenship is traveling around West Virginia in hopes of earning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate this year. The winner will face Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the November general election.

