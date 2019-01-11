Security tech detailed at West Virginia Energy Infrastructure Summit in Charleston

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Among the information shared at the West Virginia Energy Infrastructure Summit in Charleston Thursday was how companies can protect themselves and the environment.

Joshua Spence, the state’s chief technology officer and cyber operations officer with the West Virginia Air National Guard, was one of the presenters. He said one of the challenges with non-tech industries venturing into cybersecurity is demystifying it.

“Unfortunately, we’ve opened the Pandora’s box and there’s no going back, so we need to make sure we understand that threat,” Spence said referring to the vulnerability that comes with today’s interconnected technology.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media