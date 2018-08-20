Final Day to File for Supreme Court;

Secretary Warner: Tuesday Final Day to File for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds those interested that tomorrow, Aug. 21, is the last day to register to fill the current West Virginia Supreme Court vacancies.

Individuals interested have until midnight to formally file. To accommodate the opportunity for any candidate to file in person, Secretary Warner’s office in the State Capitol, as well as his regional offices in Clarksburg (200 West Main Street) and Martinsburg (229 East Main Street), will be open until midnight on that day.

Candidates have the option to file for either a two-year or six-year unexpired term.

According to Warner, the two-year position will be identified as “Division 1” on the General Election’s non-partisan ballot. The six-year position will be identified as “Division 2”.

Candidates who want to run for either unexpired term and are also on a partisan ballot seeking election to another position are strongly encouraged to seek advice from the West Virginia Judicial Investigations Commission.

Those who wish to withdraw their certificate of announcement may do so by filing a notice of withdrawal at any West Virginia Secretary of State location by 5 p.m. Thursday, August 23. The withdrawal must be physically received by that time and date.

For any additional questions or concerns, Warner encourages candidates to call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 304-558-6000.